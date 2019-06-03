Police officers blocked from wearing uniforms while marching in Sacramento Pride parade

Thousands gather for the Sac Pride parade and festival Thousands gathered for the Sac Pride parade and festival in downtown Sacramento on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thousands gathered for the Sac Pride parade and festival in downtown Sacramento on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

For the second year in a row, uniformed police officers will not be participating in the Sacramento PRIDE parade after organizers asked them not to wear their uniforms.

“To honor the pain and marginalization of community members who have been harmed by police violence, we have asked Sacramento Police not to participate in uniform for the 50th anniversary of Stonewall,” the Sacramento LGBT Community Center said in a Facebook post Friday.

A Sacramento LGBT Community Center spokesperson did not immediately respond to comment about the uniform ban.

The center said in a social media post that event organizers had been in “discussions with police for some time.” Uniformed cops didn’t participate last year, but this year officers were invited to attend in plain clothes as a “compromise.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Rejection of the compromise fails to acknowledge the pain and historical abuses police institutions have inflicted on the most marginalized in our community,” the LGBT Community Center said in a Facebook post.

“Sad that inclusion doesn’t really mean everybody,” Capt. Norm Leong of the Sacramento Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Worse part is to hear how much this hurt our LGBTQI officers who looked forward to participating.”

Councilman Steve Hansen, the city’s first openly gay council member, said, “I’ve had a lot of conversations over the last few days with the stakeholders and I’m optimistic that there will be a constructive path forward on the issue.”

Events for SacPride 2019 will begin Saturday morning at Capitol Mall.