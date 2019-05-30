California approves PG&E plan to use major power blackouts to prevent wildfires

“It’s part of the state’s DNA,” Gov. Gavin Newsom talks climate change and wildfire risk Gov. Gavin Newsom announced April 12, 2019 a panel's findings that California should change its laws on wildfire liabilities, giving PG&E and other utilities more protection against billion-dollar claims. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Gavin Newsom announced April 12, 2019 a panel's findings that California should change its laws on wildfire liabilities, giving PG&E and other utilities more protection against billion-dollar claims.

State regulators Thursday approved PG&E Corp.’s plan to impose blackouts this summer across vast stretches of its territory to prevent wildfires of the sort that destroyed Paradise.

The Public Utilities Commission approved PG&E’s “wildfire mitigation plan,” in which blackouts could hit PG&E’s entire service territory. Every one of PG&E’s 5.4 million electric customer accounts could potentially be affected by deliberate blackouts during times of gusting winds, low humidity and other risky conditions. The plan also calls for PG&E to spend roughly $1.8 billion on ramped-up tree-trimming efforts, fire-resistant power poles and other programs aimed at avoiding a repeat of the Camp Fire.

The PUC approved similar plans submitted by Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric and a host of smaller utilities that are regulated by the commission. SMUD, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, isn’t subject to PUC oversight.





PUC President Michael Picker suggested utility customers should brace themselves for blackouts as the threat of wildfires increases.

“Reliability cannot be guaranteed,” said Picker.

The planned power shutoffs will likely prove the most controversial element of the wildfire plans. When PG&E blacked out 60,000 homes for several days last October, the decision was met with grumbling from business owners and local public safety officials. PUC commissioners said they’re sensitive to concerns about problems that can be caused by mass blackouts.

Imposing a blackout “should be taken as a last resort to prevent devastating wildfires,” said PUC Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen. “It presents its own safety and health risks.” He said utilities shouldn’t impose blackouts “to avoid wildfire liability.”





PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January after saying it expects to face $30 billion in liability claims from November’s Camp Fire and the 2017 wine-country fire. Cal Fire announced two weeks ago that the Camp Fire was triggered by problems on a faulty high-voltage PG&E transmission tower.





The Camp Fire destroyed most of Paradise’s housing stock and killed 85 people, the most in California history.

“The approval of our 2019 Wildfire Safety Plan marks the progression of enhanced and additional safety precautions PG&E has implemented to address the growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires across its service area,” PG&E said in a prepared statement.

Although PG&E’s overall plan for reducing fire risk was approved, the commission still hasn’t signed off on the $1.8 billion the utility is spending on tree removal, increased inspections and other programs. Picker said PG&E will have to justify those expenses during future proceedings in order to pass the costs along to ratepayers.

The decision comes as state officials continue to struggle with the question of wildfire liabilities.

The state’s new Commission on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery urged lawmakers Wednesday to change the legal doctrine that exposes utilities to liabilities if their equipment started a fire, regardless of whether the utility acted negligently. Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders stopped short of endorsing the recommendation but pledged to “stabilize the energy market and our utilities by addressing the liability faced by utilities after catastrophic wildfires.”