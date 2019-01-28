Update: 5 Houston narcotics officers injured serving search warrant, 4 of them shot

Four officers with the Houston Police Department were shot just after 5 p.m. Monday during an “encounter with a suspect” in the Pecan Park neighborhood, according to Houston police. Another officer was injured but not shot, Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed at a 7:30 p.m. news conference in Houston.

All officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center, police said. Two officers are expected to make full recoveries. The other two wounded officers were in surgery at 7:30 p.m. They were struck in the neck area, Acevedo said. Their injuries are considered critical but they were stable, he said.

One of the officers — age 54 — has been shot multiple times before while in the line of duty, Acevedo said. The other injured officers are two 50-year-old sergeants, a 44-year-old officer and a 33-year-old officer. The chief said all of them work undercover.

Two suspects died at the scene, Acevedo said. They have not been identified.

The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Harding Street, in southeast Houston.

Acevedo said about a dozen narcotics officers and others in full uniform went to a home on Harding regarding an ongoing investigation involving the sale of narcotics. Shortly before 5 p.m., the narcotics officers attempted to serve a search warrant.

The officers announced themselves as they breached the front door, Acevedo said. Uniformed officers in marked police cars also turned on their lights and sirens.

“Immediately upon reaching the door, officers came under fire,” Acevedo said.

The chief said at least one or two suspects fired at the officers. It wasn’t immediately known how many officers shot back, he said.

At one point, Acevedo said at least one suspect left the front door area, then went back and continued to fire at officers.

We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can.



Please keep all the officers in your prayers! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 28, 2019

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued the following statement about the shooting: “This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “I am deeply troubled to learn that five Houston police officers have been wounded in the line of duty this evening. The thoughts and prayers of countless Texans are with the officers, their families, and the Houston Police Department. May this tragic event serve as a reminder of the courage with which law enforcement officials serve each day.”