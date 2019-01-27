CHP is on the scene of a rollover collision in Nipomo

California Highway Patrol and medics are at the scene of a vehicle collision at the corner of Joshua Street and Hutton Road in Nipomo, reported just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 27.
A blue Toyota Camry and Silver SUV were involved in the crash. According to CHP traffic logs, the silver SUV was on it’s side when first responders arrived at the scene.
The incident reportedly took place around 7:50 a.m. and units were on the scene within ten minutes.
This is an ongoing story.
