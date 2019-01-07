Gavin Newsom criticizes Trump White House’s ‘incompetence’ in inaugural speech

In his inaugural speech, California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump’s “incompetence” and called for California’s liberal government to serve as a contrasting example for the nation.





“People’s lives, freedom, security, the water we drink, the air we breathe – they all hang in the balance. The country is watching us,” he said, flanked by California flags. “We will offer an alternative to the corruption and incompetence in the White House.”

Newsom was sworn in as California’s 40th governor Monday during a ceremony outside the Capitol. He was joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown, and former Govs. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis.

The ceremony was filled with pageantry. His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, read a bilingual poem by Juan Felipe Herrera, a former U.S. poet laureate.

Newsom did not offer many specifics, but he pledged to pursue universal health care, workers’ rights and criminal justice reform.

“It is with deep faith in our state and our future that I ask you to join me in the work ahead,” he said. “Let us be pioneering optimists who look to the future not with trepidation but with creativity and boundless energy. This is a time for courage – and we will rise to meet it.”

He was briefly interrupted by two critics during the ceremony.

While Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye was swearing Newsom in, a man in the press section yelled “I object” as he walked up the aisle toward toward the stage, holding a video camera. He was escorted out of the tent as the crowd drowned him out by chanting “Gavin.”

Another man from the press section with a camera was also escorted out. He argued it was unfair and compared himself to Jim Acosta of CNN being kicked out of the White House.

Newsom is taking office in a soaring economy that has swelled the state budget with a projected $16 billion in reserves and an additional $14.8 billion unrestricted surplus.





Already, Newsom’s staff has leaked some policy proposals that would raise state spending, such as by expanding opportunities for preschool and parental leave.

But he used some of his speech to caution against reckless spending that could cut into reserves and harm services in a recession.

“We will be prudent stewards of taxpayer dollars, pay down debt, and meet our future obligations,” he said. “We will build and safeguard the largest fiscal reserve of any state in American history.”

Newsom, a Democrat, was elected by a wide margin but will still have to govern a vast state with large conservative areas.

“I intend to represent all Californians, not only those who voted for me,” he said. “I recognize that many in our rural communities believe that Sacramento doesn’t care about them – doesn’t even really see them. Well, I see you.”

Newsom has sharply criticized Trump for the past two years. In March, Newsom released a campaign ad that called Trump’s plan for a border wall a “monument to idiocy” and referred to Trump as a “small, scared bully.”

So @realDonaldTrump has finally worked up the nerve to come to CA and visit his precious wall -- a 1900 mile monument to idiocy that is literally IMPOSSIBLE to complete.



We cannot let this small, scared bully hurt our economy and turn ICE into his own personal army of hate. pic.twitter.com/k4p5LKvTKS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 13, 2018

Some of Newsom’s early appointees for key government positions also have taken stands resisting Trump’s priorities.

Julie Su, whom Newsom named labor secretary late last week, in 2017 directed her employees at the Department of Industrial Relations to keep immigration agents out of state offices unless they had warrants. Su sought to assure low-wage workers that they could report labor law violations without risk of deportation.

Newsom in December said he had a “tweet by tweet” relationship with Trump. The two met in November to visit Paradise, where the Camp Fire leveled a city and killed 86 people.

“We’re grateful that he came. We’re grateful for his time and attention,” Newsom said last month. “That said, we’re living in an environment, tweet by tweet, day by day, issues raise themselves to the fore. That makes it challenging for us to cooperate at all levels all of the time.”

Here are excerpts from Newsom’s Monday morning address.

Providing ‘sanctuary’

“Now more than ever, we Californians know how much a house matters – as so many of our neighbors have lost theirs. Together, let us build a house stronger than the coming storms, yet open to the world. A house that provides shelter to all who need it and sanctuary to all who seek it – where opportunity abounds for all who will work for it.”

Criminal justice

“In our home, we believe in justice for all. We will defend the progress we’ve made to reform our criminal justice system. We will continue the fight against over-incarceration and over-crowding in our prisons. And we will end the outrage of private prisons once and for all.”

‘A wall that should never be built’

“But all kids – not just the children of a governor and a filmmaker – should have a good life in California…. Not ripped away from their parents at the border… Not left hungry while politicians seek to pour billions into a wall that should never be built. We will support parents so they can give their kids the love and care they need, especially in those critical early years when so much development occurs.”

‘A Marshall Plan for affordable housing’

“In our home, no one should live in constant fear of eviction or spend their whole paycheck to keep a roof overhead. We will launch a Marshall Plan for affordable housing and lift up the fight against homelessness from a local matter to a state-wide mission. In our home, every person should have access to quality, affordable health care. Far-away judges and politicians may try to turn back our progress. But we will never waver in our pursuit of guaranteed health care for all Californians. We will use both our market power and our moral power to demand fairer prices for prescription drugs. We will stop stigmatizing mental health and start supporting it. And in California we will always protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Looking out for rural California

“I intend to represent all Californians, not only those who voted for me. I will be a governor for the dock worker in Long Beach, and the farm worker in Lost Hills, the small business owner in Corona, and the teacher in Compton. I recognize that many in our rural communities believe that Sacramento doesn’t care about them – doesn’t even really see them. Well, I see you. I care about you.”