Morro Bay police searching for Check into Cash robbery suspect

By Scott Middlecamp

December 22, 2018 07:35 PM

Morro Bay police are looking for an unidentified Hispanic male adult who allegedly robbed Check into Cash at gunpoint on Saturday according to a press release.

At approximately 11:42 a.m., officers responded to Check into Cash after receiving a “panic button” type alert. While en route, the officers were informed that an armed robbery had taken place with a hand gun, possibly by a Hispanic male adult.

Moments later, the suspect was said to have fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

A witness told police that they saw a silver sedan with tinted windows leave the scene at a high rate of speed, but was unsure if the suspect was in the vehicle or left on foot.

The release said no further information was currently available.

Any possible witnesses should contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.

