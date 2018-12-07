Grover Beach police are searching for this man, captured on surveillance camera, who allegedly robbed the Rabobank on West Grand Avenue with a handgun Friday.
Grover Beach police are searching for this man, captured on surveillance camera, who allegedly robbed the Rabobank on West Grand Avenue with a handgun Friday. Grover Beach Police Department
Grover Beach police searching for man who robbed Rabobank at gunpoint

By Matt Fountain

mfountain@thetribunenews.com

December 07, 2018 12:33 PM

Grover Beach police say they are searching for a man who robbed the Rabobank on West Grand Avenue at gunpoint Friday.

A spokesperson for the department could not immediately be reached for additional information, but a tweet from the police department’s social media account said the man fled on foot.

They are urging residents to call 911 if they witness the suspect.

“We are working an armed robbery at Rabobank,” the tweet reads. “Suspect fled on foot west on Grand Ave. Described as Asian male, wearing black hoodie and pants. Armed with handgun. Call 911 if seen.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

