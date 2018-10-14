Run from San Luis Obispo to Pismo Beach in City to Sea 2018

The City to Sea half marathon, which is in its 23rd year and benefits Cuesta College, began at dawn Sunday in downtown San Luis Obispo and finished in Pismo Beach.
Cal Poly holds Celebration of Life for Jordan Grant

Cal Poly held a memorial service for student Jordan Grant on Wednesday at the University Union Plaza. Jordan Grant, 18, of Plano, Texas, was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, October 7, 2018, on Highway 101 near Arroyo Grande, California.

See the Morro Bay Harbor Festival 2018

Morro Bay celebrated 37th Annual Harbor Festival, food included fresh seafood oysters, shrimp, BBQ albacore, rock fish, and chowder. There were sailboat races and water craft demonstrations in the Bay and musical entertainment all day long.

