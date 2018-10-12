Borah’s Awards Closing after 50 years

Borah’s Awards, the longtime local trophy and engraving shop, is closing after more than 50 years of service and everything from the store must go.
Cal Poly held a memorial service for student Jordan Grant on Wednesday at the University Union Plaza. Jordan Grant, 18, of Plano, Texas, was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, October 7, 2018, on Highway 101 near Arroyo Grande, California.

Morro Bay celebrated 37th Annual Harbor Festival, food included fresh seafood oysters, shrimp, BBQ albacore, rock fish, and chowder. There were sailboat races and water craft demonstrations in the Bay and musical entertainment all day long.

