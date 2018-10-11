SLO High unsuccessfully contests player transfer to Mission Prep

Cal Poly held a memorial service for student Jordan Grant on Wednesday at the University Union Plaza. Jordan Grant, 18, of Plano, Texas, was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, October 7, 2018, on Highway 101 near Arroyo Grande, California.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday, October 7, 2018, as seen in this view from Pismo Beach. The booster of the rocket made a return landing at the base for the first time.
Morro Bay celebrated 37th Annual Harbor Festival, food included fresh seafood oysters, shrimp, BBQ albacore, rock fish, and chowder. There were sailboat races and water craft demonstrations in the Bay and musical entertainment all day long.
Tom Whaley of San Luis Obispo, California, shares some of his fondest memories of his wife Christine who was able to get a prescription to end her life recently, after almost 6 years of battling terminal cancer.