Volunteer organization Care Packs for the Troops receives $700 from Sons of the American Revolution

San Luis Obispo County
President Steve Scully and treasurer Bill Harris from the Central Coast Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently presented a check in the amount of $700 to Si Tenenberg and his volunteer organization, Care Packs for the Troops.
Tenenberg and his dedicated volunteers send care packs to the Middle East and Africa in support of the men and women who are in harm’s way. His philosophy is to provide for the specific needs of the soldiers. These needs are identified through the exchange of emails with the men and women in the field.
Since 2006, Tenenberg and his volunteers have sent more than 20,000 boxes of supplies. This effort is supported through donations by service organizations, the Dollar Store and everyday citizens. If you wish to donate to this worthy cause, visit troopcarepacks.org/
The Central Coast Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) have long supported Tenenberg’s efforts. The purposes of the SAR are patriotic, historical and educational.
Any male who is a lineal descendent of an ancestor who supported the war for American Independence is eligible for membership. For information about membership, contact Russ Haynes at 805-710-4813.
Los Osos
The Rotary Club of Los Osos collects electronics for recycling twice a year. This July, on the 10th anniversary, the Rotary club collected more than 100 tons of old CRT televisions, computers and other electronics. A company in Ventura pays Rotary by the pound and recycles the metals, plastics and parts for re-use.
It started when digital flat screens TVs came out and large CRT sets were being replaced. These TVs and obsolete computers would otherwise end up in the landfill.
