Watch person run onto field during Cal Poly soccer game

Sacramento Bee photographer Paul Kitagaki Jr.’s parents lived in Japanese internment camps as children, which inspired him to locate camp survivors or their relatives to sit for black and white portraits similar to ones shot by Dorothea Lange.
Yosemite Valley's towering granite walls and domes cast dramatic shadows that have captivated photographers and artists for many years. Watch the ebb and flow of light and shadows as the sun journeys across the sky in time-lapse from Sentinel Dome.
Republican candidate for California Governor John Cox takes a walk through Farmers Market in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, September 27, 2018. Cox talked with potential voters about housing and education.
On Aug. 23, 2018, Fred Raymond Knight II of Atascadero was arrested for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old. He was listed on the Megan's Law website as living at 5580 Traffic Way, across the street from Colony Park in Atascadero, California.
If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.
