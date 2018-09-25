State of the art helmets promise better protection for Mission Prep football players

Bruce Simmons describes his long commute on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Simmons drives four days a week from the Central Valley on Highway 152 to Gilroy, where he catches a train to his job in Menlo Park.
Pismo Beach, California, is considering a redesign project for its downtown Pier Plaza area that would include a stage, vintage Airstream trailers, farmers market space, slides, new bathrooms and less parking.
The Oceano Music Fest is “California’s only overnight beach music festival” and will be held Oct. 11 to Oct. 14 on the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach. State Parks hasn’t yet issued a permit, but is considering permitting two music events a year
Cuesta College's ceramics program invited students, staff members and the public to the San Luis Obispo, California, campus to mix more than 6,000 pounds of clay with their feet. Th clay is used by students during the semester.
San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.
Blue Green algae can be toxic and cause rashes, skin and eye irritation, gastrointestinal problems or, at high doses, serious illness or death. Warnings have been issued for Laguna Lake in San Luis Obispo, California.
Cal Poly SLO Week of Welcome students participated in a diversity workshop led by Jamie Patton, associate vice president for diversity and inclusion in Student Affairs at the start of the 2018 school year.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.