Cal Poly holds diversity workshops for Week of Welcome
Cal Poly Week of Welcome students participated in a diversity workshop led by Jamie Patton, associate vice president for diversity and inclusion in Student Affairs. Learn by doing includes understanding how to compete in a world marketplace.
San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.
Blue Green algae can be toxic and cause rashes, skin and eye irritation, gastrointestinal problems or, at high doses, serious illness or death. Warnings have been issued for Laguna Lake in San Luis Obispo, California.
Jon Akeman plays music in front of Ross Dress for Less in San Luis Obispo hoping to a little cash on a recent afternoon. Akeman, who is homeless, struggles with mental health and the lack of resources for him as a senior citizen.
San Luis Obispo County Jail had the sixth-highest inmate death rate of all California counties over the last five years, according to newly released data reviewed by The Tribune and The Sacramento Bee.