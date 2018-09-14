Customize your own doughnut at this SLO shop

Jon Akeman plays music in front of Ross Dress for Less in San Luis Obispo hoping to a little cash on a recent afternoon. Akeman, who is homeless, struggles with mental health and the lack of resources for him as a senior citizen.
San Luis Obispo County Jail had the sixth-highest inmate death rate of all California counties over the last five years, according to newly released data reviewed by The Tribune and The Sacramento Bee.
A fast-moving wildfire that started Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in Shasta County has swelled to 5,000 acres in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, prompting the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions.