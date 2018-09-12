Windy weather is a worry as Delta Fire reaches 54,000 acres

The Delta Fire burning in Shasta County has reached 53,837 acres as of the latest mapping, with no overnight growth observed Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service units.

The quick-spreading wildfire that erupted one week earlier 10 miles north of Redding is now 15 percent contained, Shasta-Trinity National Forest said in a brief update about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Approximately 2,820 personnel remain assigned to the Delta Fire, a human-caused timber and brush fire burning near Lakehead, according to the blaze’s Inciweb page.

A National Weather Service red flag warning remained in place through 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the morning Inciweb update predicts increased fire behavior throughout the day due to windy conditions. Some areas will experience “much greater spread as fire backs and flanks,” the update said.

Interstate 5 between Redding and Mount Shasta remains open, reduced to one lane each way for about 17 miles, the latest Cal Fire incident report notes.

Delta and Hirz fires Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

The freeway had been closed for more than five days along a 45-mile stretch, until Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials announced it was reopened with restrictions as of Monday morning. Flammable vehicles, such as gas tankers or trucks hauling lumber, are still not allowed on that stretch, and must divert to Highway 299.

Dramatic images and reports by the CHP officers indicate that about 17 big rigs were abandoned by truckers as flames and smoke approached I-5, with at least four of those trucks being consumed by flames.

Evacuation orders remain in place throughout parts of Shasta and Trinity counties. Updated information on evacuation orders can be found via the Shasta County, Siskiyou County and Trinity County sheriff’s offices’ Facebook pages.

An evacuation shelter remains set up at the National Guard Armory in Mount Shasta. A shelter in Redding on Mercy Oaks Drive was on standby as of Wednesday morning, ready to reopen if needed.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.