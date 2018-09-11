Here are this year’s candidates for Arroyo Grande City Council

Five people are running for city council in Arroyo Grande, California. Here's where each candidate stands on the issues.
By
Huge pod of dolphins chases baitfish in California

California

Huge pod of dolphins chases baitfish in California

Monterey Bay Aquarium staff captured footage of a super pod of hundreds of dolphins chasing baitfish on Labor Day. “For the last week, there has been this group of dolphins racing up and down off of Cannery Row,” said Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service