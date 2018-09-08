Tanker truck rollover closes Highway 1 in Nipomo

A fast-moving wildfire that started Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in Shasta County has swelled to 5,000 acres in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, prompting the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions.
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right.
Monterey Bay Aquarium staff captured footage of a super pod of hundreds of dolphins chasing baitfish on Labor Day. “For the last week, there has been this group of dolphins racing up and down off of Cannery Row,” said Monterey Bay Aquarium.
The 70th annual Pinedorado, the Cambria Lions Club’s annual Labor Day weekend celebration, began with the start of the annual parade at Bridge Street, with kids, equestrians, classic cars, first responders, marching bands and faux lions.
