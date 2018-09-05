Take a tour of the SLO County Jail’s new medical facility

The San Luis Obispo County Jail's new Medical Programs Unit features an 8,000-square-foot facility that will provide examination rooms for medical, dental and mental health treatment.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service