New Paso Market Walk will transform this dirt lot

The 70th annual Pinedorado, the Cambria Lions Club’s annual Labor Day weekend celebration, began with the start of the annual parade at Bridge Street, with kids, equestrians, classic cars, first responders, marching bands and faux lions.
California’s Morro Bay Aquarium, once called “America’s worst aquarium,” is closing. The Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach, a marine science education center, could take over the SLO County business.
Cal Poly students will soon move into a new $198 million student housing community. The 12-acre complex consists of seven three- to five-story buildings with 1,475 beds, a parking structure, large open spaces and more.