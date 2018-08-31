Why is Highway 1 cracking at Mud Creek?

California’s Morro Bay Aquarium, once called “America’s worst aquarium,” is closing. The Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach, a marine science education center, could take over the SLO County business.
Cal Poly students will soon move into a new $198 million student housing community. The 12-acre complex consists of seven three- to five-story buildings with 1,475 beds, a parking structure, large open spaces and more.
Napping sea otters in Morro Bay look cute — but don't disturb them. Their lives are spent foraging, and they consume 25 percent of their body weight every day in shellfish. Learn more from a Morro Bay Natural History Museum docent.