Watch a robot-assisted surgery demonstration at Sierra Vista

Cal Poly students will soon move into a new $198 million student housing community. The 12-acre complex consists of seven three- to five-story buildings with 1,475 beds, a parking structure, large open spaces and more.
Napping sea otters in Morro Bay look cute — but don't disturb them. Their lives are spent foraging, and they consume 25 percent of their body weight every day in shellfish. Learn more from a Morro Bay Natural History Museum docent.
California cities and counties spent $3.7 billion on overtime in 2017, a steep increase from 2012. OT can save them money because of rising pension costs. But while firefighters and police officers take home more pay, they also risk burnout.
Melissa Hoxter and her companions saved a pigeon that was tied up in almost a foot of string on Avila Beach. With the help of Van Curaza Surf School, they were able to cut the string and free the bird's talons, which were losing circulation
Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs.