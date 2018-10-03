In her final week, SLO woman shares her decision to end her life

Instagram TV was seen shooting an internal video on the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California on Sunday, September 30, 2018. California State Parks confirmed the social media company was there.
Sacramento Bee photographer Paul Kitagaki Jr.’s parents lived in Japanese internment camps as children, which inspired him to locate camp survivors or their relatives to sit for black and white portraits similar to ones shot by Dorothea Lange.
Yosemite Valley's towering granite walls and domes cast dramatic shadows that have captivated photographers and artists for many years. Watch the ebb and flow of light and shadows as the sun journeys across the sky in time-lapse from Sentinel Dome.
Republican candidate for California Governor John Cox takes a walk through Farmers Market in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, September 27, 2018. Cox talked with potential voters about housing and education.