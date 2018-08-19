Fire rapidly grows to 300 acres in Santa Maria

A brush fire was burning Sunday afternoon on Highway 166 east of the Santa Maria Valley, according to emergency dispatch reports.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., personnel from Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to the blaze north of Highway 166 at Rock Front Ranch.
The blaze, dubbed the Front Fire, had ballooned to 300 acres by 3:30 p.m, Andrew Madsen, Forest Service spokesman, said.
“We’ve initiated a full response, including air tankers,” Madsen said.
Authorities were discussing whether to close Highway 166 due to the fire and equipment in the area, but the highway remained open at 3 p.m.
Due to the location of the fire, Los Padres National Forest personnel were managing the incident.
