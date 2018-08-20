Good Samaritans save bird wrapped up in string on Avila Beach
Melissa Hoxter and her companions saved a pigeon that was tied up in almost a foot of string on Avila Beach. With the help of Van Curaza Surf School, they were able to cut the string and free the bird's talons, which were losing circulation
Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs.