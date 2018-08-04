Here’s what your city council is talking about the week of Aug. 6, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Application to sell beer and wine at Regal Cinemas movie theater.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a permit to to allow three multi-family residential units within an existing colony house at 8740 El Camino Real.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6270. Take public comment and discuss the public draft of Plan Morro Bay.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Amend the zoning code to change the definition of political signs to temporary non-commercial signs. Discuss the downtown parking plan update.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Add regulations for accessory dwelling units to city code; review safety center conceptual design.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Hearing to consider amendment to clarify and add to the authorities available to enforce the requirement to connect to the Los Osos Wastewater System; Consider protests to proposed water service charge increase in Cayucos.
