Tax increase would upgrade California’s 911 emergency services system

Gov. Jerry Brown wants to increase taxes to upgrade California's 911 emergency services system. The changes would route calls better and determine locations more accurately.
By
Take a tour of Morro Bay in 1948

Local

Take a tour of Morro Bay in 1948

What did Morro Bay, California, look like in the 1940s? An 8mm video shot in 1948 by Cayucos resident Vic Hansen shows how much the San Luis Obispo County city has changed in the years after World War II.