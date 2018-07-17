Coast Guard aircrew rescues woman on Mount St. Helens

Morro Bay, California, needs to replace its aging wastewater treatment plant, which was built in 1953. The California Coastal Commission has denied a permit to build a new plant near the Pacific Ocean.
Cambria, California, home Nitt Witt Ridge is known as a poor man's Hearst Castle. Art Beal constructed the San Luis Obispo County historical landmark, a folk art environment, with building materials such as beer cans and abalone shells.
Thomas Kofron is a San Luis Obispo, California, firefighter who competed in NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." He made it through a June 6 episode and is now headed to the show's Los Angeles City Finals, airing July 16.
Marsh Street was shut down Monday night as workers installed a rooftop pool on top of Hotel Serra, under construction in downtown SLO. Watch as crews lift the halves of a stainless steel pool all the way up.
Watch a helicopter drop water on smoldering areas from the Holiday Fire in Goleta, California on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the area after 20 structures were destroyed.
Firefighters battled hot weather and a grass fire next to the Outlet Mall in Atascadero, California in July 2018. Sgt. Matt Chesson of the Atascadero Police Department talks about the efforts to contain the fire.
CC Rider lives with his wife and two daughters on a boat in Port San Luis near Avila Beach, California. He bought the $30,000 sailboat after the stock market crash of 2008, and settled in SLO County nearly six years ago.
A minivan caught fire in the parking lot of the Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic on Friday. Crews from Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Fire Department were able to contain the fire on Price Street, and there were no injuries.
Contestants at the Cambria, California, pie-eating contest on the Fourth of July 2018 stuffed their faces with delicious desserts from Linn's in SLO County. Fred Adam was named the winner in the men's competition.