Coast Guard aircrew rescues woman on Mount St. Helens

The United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest tweeted a short clip of video showing the aircrew, Sector Columbia River, rescuing a 32-year-old woman who fell on Mt. St. Helens on July 14, 2018.
Van catches on fire in Pismo Beach parking lot

A minivan caught fire in the parking lot of the Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic on Friday. Crews from Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Fire Department were able to contain the fire on Price Street, and there were no injuries.