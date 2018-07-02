Burglar in top hat hits Eureka ice cream shop, police say
Security video shows a man in a top hat stealing cash and cookies from Living the Dream Ice Cream in Eureka, California, early Sunday, police said. Officers arrested Christian Bradford, 59, early Monday on suspicion of burglary.
More than 1,500 people turned out in San Luis Obispo, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018, to protest the U.S. government's immigration, family separation and child detention policy. The SLO County protest was one of hundreds nationwide.
The Cholame “Y” has been dubbed “Blood Alley,” as it sees more motorist fatalities than the California average. Funding from the state gas tax is expected to help bring a fix, but voters could repeal it in November 2018.
The bridge over San Luis Creek in Avila Beach, California, is about to undergo a seismic retrofit. It is the route to the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant and Port San Luis. The first step is to remove former oil pipelines, Caltrans says.
Tristan Beaudette was shot and killed in his tent with his two daughters on Friday at Malibu Creek State Park. This video from January 2017 shows a bullet hole that Meliss Tatangelo found on her car while camping with her boyfriend at that park.
A fire that broke out Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at a Camp San Luis Obispo gun range is seen burning behind the California Men's Colony. Firefighters in SLO County, California, are allowing the fire to burn up to 250 acres as part of a planned burn.
Large clouds of black smoke rose from the Stoll Fire in Tehama County, California, on June 23, while evacuations orders were in place for surrounding areas. Cal Fire reported that some residential and commercial buildings were destroyed or damaged.
The luxury Andrews Hotel, built in 1885, was the jewel of downtown San Luis Obispo. It was the most expensive building between Paso Robles and Santa Barbara — and it was destroyed by fire in just 3 hours.
A group that assists detained immigrants, Libre by Nexus, released a video Friday showing a 7-year-old boy and his mother reunited at Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Maryland after a month-long separation.