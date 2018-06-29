Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett hiring more than 100 temporary workers

Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett are hiring more than 100 temporary employees to assist with predeployment National Guard training this summer.

There are about 14 different job categories, including light industrial, information technology, video production and computer operations. A majority of the positions available are entry level, and all pay starts at a minimum of $16.58 per hour, senior recruiter Shonna Hetrick said.

The temporary jobs last approximately four weeks from July 7 to August 12.

Employees will be expected to work 8- to 10- hour shifts six days per week, with the potential for overtime shifts, Hetrick said.

Temporary workers will support the behind-the-scenes aspects of the Army National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program. The program is "designed to certify platoon proficiency in coordination with First Army," according to the training website.

"It's rewarding financially and emotionally, for a lot of people, working with soldiers," Hetrick said.

TAD PGS Inc. will host a hiring event July 3, at the Veterans Hall on Scott Street in Paso Robles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Online applications are also available.

All job applicants must have a valid driver's license, be 18 years old and have a high school diploma, or equivalent.