Seth Rogen jokes about ‘WAP,’ indoor ceremony during COVID at Emmys

Seth Rogen brought his trademark humor to the Emmy Awards.

The comedian reeled off jokes about “WAP” — the sexually charged anthem by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B — and about having an award show during the COVID-19 pandemic when he appeared as a presenter at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

He stepped onstage Sunday shortly after the ceremony’s spirited opening musical number.

“I was not expecting that!” Rogen said. “That was like when I was listening to music with my mom and she knew all the words to ‘WAP.’ It took me by surprise.”

The “Superbad” star continued to earn big laughs from the crowd when he made observations about the Emmys’ indoor ceremony.

“Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight,” Rogen deadpanned.

“That is what has been decided,” he continued. “This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face.”

Rogen presented the award for supporting actress in a comedy series, which was won by Hannah Waddingham for Apple+ feel-good series “Ted Lasso.”

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 6:59 PM.