Summer TV preview: 12 new shows you need to see

At this time last year, it was all about pandemic lockdowns and sheltering in place. Not surprisingly, we were drawn to our TVs like magnets to steel.

Things are thankfully different now. With restrictions being lifted and temperatures on the rise, many of us are super-antsy to embrace some outdoorsy fun. But that doesn’t mean we still can’t find room for a little veg-out screen time between backyard barbecues and trips to the beach.

In addition to the standard fare like “America’s Got Talent” and “The Bachelorette,” and fresh seasons of returning shows (“Ted Lasso,” “Bosch,” etc.), this summer brings an impressive parade of new series, including Marvel’s “Loki,” a reboot of “Gossip Girl,” a series inspired by the film “Blindspotting” and much more.

To help you prioritize and maximize your TV hours to the fullest, here’s a rundown of a dozen new series that have us most excited (arranged chronologically by premiere date):

‘Panic’

Danger ahead. Based on Lauren Oliver’s best-selling 2014 young-adult novel, this suspense thriller takes us to a dinky, dead-end Texas town called Carp, where every summer graduating high school teens risk their lives in an illegal, high-stakes game to earn gobs of money and a chance to escape.

Anonymous judges force the players through a series of challenges that compel them to confront their deepest fears — and upend their ideas of who they are, who to trust, and who they might become. This year, the pot — and the risks — are bigger than ever.

Details: Premieres Friday; Amazon Prime Video.

‘Lisey’s Story’

You might want to keep the lights on for this creepy thriller adapted by Stephen King from his own 2006 novel.

Oscar-winner Julianne Moore plays the title character — the widow of an ultra-famous novelist (Clive Owen). Two years after her husband’s death, she decides it’s time to go through his office and sort out his papers. That leads to a series of disturbing events causing Lisey to confront memories of her marriage that she has deliberately tried to suppress. Brace yourself for a mystery drenched in psychological horror.

Details: Premieres June 4; Apple TV+.

‘Sweet Tooth’

In the mood for something offbeat and fantastical? This offering, based on a DC Comics series of the same name, might satisfy that need.

It’s set in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly virus wreaked calamitous havoc. (Sound familiar?) Now, some human babies are born part animal, and these “hybrids” are hunted by humans who fear them.

Against this backdrop, a sheltered deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they embark on a hopeful adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers — about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home.

Details: Premieres June 4; Netflix.

‘Loki’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with this six-episode series that spotlights one of its most popular characters.

Taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the story finds the so-called God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) stepping out of his brother Thor’s shadow and dealing with the Time Variance Authority — an organization tasked with keeping the timeline in order. Apparently, they want Loki’s help to fix all the timeline chaos he created while on the run with the Tesseract.

As usual with Marvel, details are scarce. Head writer Michael Waldron, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, simply teases the show as “a big, crazy, fun time adventure.”

Details: Premieres June 11; Disney+.

‘Blindspotting’

Like the acclaimed Rafael Casal-Daveed Diggs film that inspired it, this series is set in Oakland, California. But the focus is dramatically different.

Picking up six months after the movie, the show centers on Ashley (“Hamilton” alum Jasmine Cephas Jones), whose life is thrown into disarray when Miles (Casal), her longtime partner and father of their 6-year-old son, is jailed. The situation forces her to move in with Miles’s mother (Helen Hunt) and half-sister (Jaylen Barron). Plenty of friction and comical dysfunction ensue.

While Casal makes limited appearances, Diggs is not part of the cast. But the East Bay natives and longtime friends both were heavily involved behind the camera as executive producers and writers. (Casal also serves as showrunner). And as with the film, they made sure the series is heavily steeped in the sights and sounds of their beloved Oakland.

Details: Premieres June 13; Starz.

‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’

Annie Murphy apparently is drawn to shows with irreverent titles. After six seasons on “Schitt’s Creek,” the Emmy-winning actress shifts to this high-concept dramedy that both spoofs and skewers TV’s generic sitcom wife archetypes.

Murphy plays Allison Roberts, a Boston-based woman married to an overweight, self-centered man-child (Kevin McRoberts) who lives for video games, the Red Sox and the company of his bros. As for Allison, well, she’s little more than a sandwich-serving prop.

The show alternates in tone between a multi-camera sitcom (with annoying laugh track) and more cinematic scenes in which we see life through the eyes of Allison — a woman who is nearing her breaking point.

Details: Premieres June 13; AMC+ and June 20, AMC.

‘Physical’

Rose Byrne shines in this dark comedy series about a quietly tortured 1980s San Diego housewife who craves a dramatic life change.

Prone to self-castigation (as conveyed via a viciously harsh inner voice), Sheila Rubin (Byrne) grapples with a variety of personal challenges, including an eating disorder and an unfulfilling marriage to a wannabe politician.

Sheila eventually finds empowerment when she discovers a way to merge a newfound passion for aerobics with the burgeoning technology of videotape. Break out the leg warmers and colorful leotards.

Details: Premieres June 18, Apple TV+.

‘The White Lotus’

Every summer becomes better with a few days in Hawaii. So we’re already feeling the aloha spirit for this six-episode satire that was filmed in Maui and comes from the mind of creator Mike White (“Enlightened”).

Set at an exclusive tropical resort, the series follows various guests and employees as their lives intersect over a single week. But apparently there’s trouble in paradise because darker undertones emerge among the travelers and within the hotel itself. Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Zahn head up the cast.

Details: Premieres July 11; HBO.

‘Gossip Girl’

We, quite frankly, are fed up with TV’s ongoing reliance on reboots and remakes. Still, we’re curious to see how this new take on the soapy CW teen drama plays out.

Set eight years after the original series, it introduces us to a fresh crop of privileged New York City prep-schoolers, now dealing with the horrors of social media and other potential pitfalls. And there is one welcome change: The new cast is more diverse and inclusive.

But some things remain the same: Kristen Bell is reprising her role as the narrator/voice of the Gossip Girl blog.

Details: Premieres July (exact date TBA); HBO Max.

‘Heels’

Even people who don’t closely follow pro wrestling know names like “The Rock” and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. But megawatt superstars are the rare exception in a brutal business that finds many of its warrior hulks toiling far from the TV spotlight — for paltry pay — in the hardscrabble indie circuit.

That world is the setting for this a saga about two fame-seeking brothers (Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig) in Georgia who spar over the leadership of their family’s small-town wrestling league after the death of their father.

So which one is the “good guy,” and which one is the “heel” — the name given to ring villains?

Details: Premieres Aug. 15; Starz.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

The first time screenwriter David E. Kelley teamed up with Aussie author Liane Moriarty and Nicole Kidman, it resulted in the blockbuster miniseries “Big Little Lies.” Could they have another huge hit on their hands?

Kelley adapts Moriarty’s novel about nine very different people who attend a secluded wellness resort seeking to reinvigorate their lives. They soon realize that this place — and the mysterious woman who runs it (Kidman) — are nothing like they expected.

The impressive cast includes, among others, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale.

Details: Premieres Aug. 18; Hulu.

‘The Chair’

After watching Sandra Oh deftly navigate dramatic roles (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Killing Eve”), we’re looking forward to seeing how she handles being the headliner in a satirical comedy.

For this six-episode series, Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the newly appointed chair of the English department at a university suffering from declining enrollment. Kim confronts a unique set of challenges as the first woman to head the department, and as one of the few staff members of color on campus. The series is written by Amanda Peet and includes former “Game of Thrones” show runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss among its executive producers.

Details: Premieres Aug. 27; Netflix.