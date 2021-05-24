‘The Bite’ turns the COVID pandemic into a zombie outbreak in an over-the-top parody

As the country begins to clear the fog — and the masks — of the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Bite” is ready to go right back in, but with everything turned up to 11.

The six-episode satirical drama, which premiered last week on Spectrum from executive producers Robert and Michelle King (“Evil,” “The Good Fight”), devolves quickly when a zombie virus literally attaches itself to COVID, infecting and spreading at will. Filmed during the shutdown, the series is partly live, partly virtual, with Dr. Rachel Boutella (Audra McDonald) treating patients on Zoom, dominatrix Lilly (Taylor Schilling) taking her business to the web and CDC reps Dr. Zach and Cyndi Estereo, played by real-life spouses Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, battling the plague.

As the show progresses, it gets more and more chaotic, down to McDonald’s real-life husband, Will Swenson, locked in her bedroom while he turns into a zombie, while her on-screen husband, Dr. Zach, locks down at work.

“I’m sure that there will be, in a couple years, someone making great art,” Schilling told the Daily News. “There will be brilliant, genius works of cinema about this moment in time after we process it a little bit more and themes are extrapolated that need to be dramatically explored. This is not that. This is just, ‘Let’s just help us all digest this crazy meal of an experience we just had with satire and humor.’

“This is satire. This is not offering real systemic change. This is not what the story is trying to do.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There are no lessons to be learned from “The Bite.” At almost every turn, its characters make the wrong decisions, often ripped straight from the headlines — an early proposed cure for the zombie virus is bleach and sunlight.

“Yes, it’s ridiculous and there’s wildness in the way that we’re telling the story, but it touches on everything. It touches on every emotion,” McDonald, who also stars in “The Good Fight,” told The News.

“You have people coming together for the first time, you have people leaving each other, you have what was happening in the hospitals, where people weren’t able to be with each other to say goodbye. (The Kings) just went full throttle into everything. They did it in a way that gives you the opportunity to laugh, scream and cry, which is what we’ve all been doing this whole time.”

“The Bite” finds strong ties to the Kings’ little-watched 2016 series “BrainDead,” another parody about alien insects infecting the brains of Washington, D.C., politicians. But the new show doesn’t mean to make light of the pandemic, the cast said, nor is it laughing at the tragedy. Instead, it just wants to be an escape.

“I think the laughter can come from different places,” Soo, best known for playing Eliza Schuyler in “Hamilton,” told The News. “There’s a level of absurdity, there’s a level of tone and genre, and then there’s a level of just recognition in how crazy these stakes are and what’s happening in these people’s lives, and that really is just balanced out by the truth and the really rooted desires and wants that these characters have and are trying to navigate through.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

“At the end of the day, we all are just trying our best under the circumstances.”

McDonald compared it to baking banana bread during lockdown: “You still have to move on, you still have to move forward, you still have to survive.”

Pasquale, who described his character as “a mix of Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, somebody who’s trying to put the public good at the forefront, and Dr. (Deborah) Birx, the woman who threw her reputation down the toilet and began spewing Trump’s propaganda,” pulled his inspiration from real life.

“The only thing crazier than what we were witnessing every day in the news in terms of the disinformation and the mishandling of this pandemic would have been zombies,” he told The News.

“That’s the only thing that would have been crazier than reality.”