Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg enjoy a giant ice cream sandwich — made by 2 SLO County businesses

Rapper Snoop Dog and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart got a sweet treat on their show Wednesday: a giant ice cream sandwich cooked up by two San Luis Obispo County businesses.

San Luis Obispo’s SLO Baked Bakery joined forces with Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab, headquartered in Arroyo Grande, to create the daring dessert for an episode of the popular VH1 series “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

Wednesday’s episode, titled “Stackin’ My Bread,” finds Snoop and Stewart sitting down for a sandwich-themed meal with rapper T-Pain and actress Karrueche Tran. Their feast concludes with a frozen treat so huge that the two hosts have to use saws to slice it.

Snoop gives Doc Burnstein’s founder Greg Steinberger, seated in the audience, a shout-out. “Appreciate ya, brother,” the rapper says.

According to Steinberger, producers for “Martha & Snoop” reached out to Doc Burnstein’s in May 2017 after seeing the 100-inch ice cream sandwich the company created for the city of Arroyo Grande’s centennial celebration in 2011.

They asked Doc Burnstein’s, which has scoop shops in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and the Village of Arroyo Grande, to make an even bigger version of the treat. Steinberger agreed.

“The only challenge then was, ‘How do we build this thing?’ ” he said.

Doc Burnstein’s recruited SLO Baked Bakery to help. The final product, which measured 5 feet long, 2 feet wide and 1 foot thick, featured 50 pounds of chocolate cake and 60 gallons of vanilla ice cream.

Steinberger and his team assembled the sandwich at Doc Burnstein’s Grover Beach production facility and transported it in a refrigerated truck to CBS Studios in Burbank just in time for taping.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg star in VH1’s “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.” The show recently featured a giant ice cream sandwich created by Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab in Arroyo Grande and SLO Baked Bakery in San Luis Obispo.

“It was so heavy,” said Steinberger, who estimates that the sandwich weighed about 300 pounds. “It took four people to life the darn thing when we got there.”

Steinberger said he was pleased with the celebrities’ reaction to the sandwich, even if the best moment happened off-camera.

“As they’re cleaning up the stage, Martha is still eating,” he recalled. “She just looks at the people around her and says, ‘This ice cream is really very good.’ ”

