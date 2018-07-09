Kids can meet this Disney Channel star at Paso's water park

Know a child who loves Disney Channel's "Bunk'd?" Here's their chance to meet one of the show's stars: Peyton List is set to appear Saturday at The Ravine water park in Paso Robles.

"The meet-and-greet will give fans an opportunity to meet and take photos with one of Disney’s hottest TV stars," according to The Ravine's website.

The doors open at 10:30 a.m., and List will be posing for photos from 1 to 4 p.m.; the meet-and-greet is included in the cost of admission.

List plays the character Emma on "Bunk'd," where she is one of the camp counselors at Camp Kikiwaka; prior to "Bunk'd," List played the same character on the show "Jessie."

This is List's second visit to the Paso water park, Ravine employee Jennifer Fuller said.





"We have a Disney star every year," she said.

Fuller added that "(List) is a sweetheart."