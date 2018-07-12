How a SLO firefighter prepared to compete on 'American Ninja Warrior'
Thomas Kofron is a San Luis Obispo, California, firefighter who competed in NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." He made it through a June 6 episode and is now headed to the show's Los Angeles City Finals, airing July 16.
Watch the trailer for "Cabin Brothers," a new DIY Network show that premieres Wednesday, May 16. It stars John and Ron Daniels, two brothers from Paso Robles, California, who previously starred in "Redwood Kings" on Animal Planet.
Father-and-son duo Doug and Brad DeBerti of Arroyo Grande talk about racing and building custom cars for their business DeBerti Designs in their new reality show "Twin Turbos," which premiered Feb. 28, 2018, on the Discovery Channel.
Doug and Brad DeBerti of DeBerti Designs in Arroyo Grande talk about creating a custom Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck inspired by the Lockheed Martin F-22 fighter jet in a clip from new Discovery Channel show "Twin Turbos." The show premieres at 1
Based on San Luis Obispo author Jay Asher’s best-selling novel “Thirteen Reasons Why,” the Netflix series — which premiered March 31, 2017, — follows high school student Clay (“Goosebumps” star Dylan Minnette) as he uncovers why his former classm
"Bizarre Foods" chef Andrew Zimmern was in Morro Bay and elsewhere in San Luis Obispo County this week filming for his Travel Channel TV show. Here is a brief clip of his visit with Capt. Travis Evans of Avila Beach. Evans is a local fisherman.
Cambria, California, home Nitt Witt Ridge is known as a poor man's Hearst Castle. Art Beal constructed the San Luis Obispo County historical landmark, a folk art environment, with building materials such as beer cans and abalone shells.
