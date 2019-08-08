Sorry, health food fans. Juice bar, restaurant closes in Arroyo Grande

These SLO County restaurants, shops and businesses closed in 2019 Restaurants, stores and supermarkets that have closed in San Luis Obispo County in 2019 include Spike's Pub in San Luis Obispo and Cookie Crock Warehouse in Morro Bay. Here are some of the other local businesses that have closed their doors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurants, stores and supermarkets that have closed in San Luis Obispo County in 2019 include Spike's Pub in San Luis Obispo and Cookie Crock Warehouse in Morro Bay. Here are some of the other local businesses that have closed their doors.

Planted Juice Bar and Eatery, which served an entirely plant-based menu in the Village of Arroyo Grande, has closed its doors.

According to a sign posted in the restaurant’s window Thursday, the owners of the business have decided to shut it down permanently.

“Thank you for all you support,” read the sign. “We will miss being here.”

Planted opened at 201 Branch St. in April 2017, replacing a furniture store at the spot. The restaurant specialized in plant-based, vegan-friendly foods, including organic juices and smoothies and salads.

At the time of its opening, Planted owners Kathy and Glenn Essen told The Tribune they felt the area needed a health food eatery.

“There’s a need in the community,” Kathy Essen said at the time. “No one else in Arroyo Grande is doing a completely plant-based menu.”

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said Planted was temporarily closing in late May, with plans to reopen on June 5. Then an Instagram post on June 5 said the restaurant would be closed “till further notice” while the owners did renovations on the kitchen.

It is unclear whether Planted reopened at any point in the meantime, but comments on both post indicate it did not.

Requests for comment from the Essens on why the business closed permanently were not returned Thursday afternoon.