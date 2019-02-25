Scout Coffee on Foothill Boulevard in SLO reopens after truck slams into shop

Scout Coffee Co. reopened its Foothill Boulevard location on Monday morning after a truck crashed into the building over the weekend, the business said in an Instagram post.

“Thanks for hanging tight as we got things fixed up!” the post said. “We are down two doors (for a few weeks) but since we have 2 more, we are good to go!”

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. Saturday. No arrests were made or citations issued, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said at the time.

No one was injured.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

“It was early enough that we didn’t have a crowd by the front door,” Scout Coffee Co. said in another Instagram post following the crash.

Scout Coffee Co., which also has a Garden Street location, opened its Foothill Boulevard spot in 2016.