Scout Coffee on Foothill Boulevard in SLO reopens after truck slams into shop

By Gabby Ferreira

February 25, 2019 08:05 AM

A truck crashed into Scout Coffee Co. on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning.
Scout Coffee Co. reopened its Foothill Boulevard location on Monday morning after a truck crashed into the building over the weekend, the business said in an Instagram post.

“Thanks for hanging tight as we got things fixed up!” the post said. “We are down two doors (for a few weeks) but since we have 2 more, we are good to go!”

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. Saturday. No arrests were made or citations issued, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said at the time.

No one was injured.

“It was early enough that we didn’t have a crowd by the front door,” Scout Coffee Co. said in another Instagram post following the crash.

Scout Coffee Co., which also has a Garden Street location, opened its Foothill Boulevard spot in 2016

Gabby Ferreira

Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

