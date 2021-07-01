Stars Taylour Paige, Riley Keough weigh in on the Twitter-inspired road trip movie ‘Zola’

Taylour Paige and Riley Keough are betting y’all wanna hear this road trip story.

The pair are the driving forces of “Zola” — now in theaters — which is based on a viral 2015 tweet thread about a trip to Tampa, Florida, to make quick money at strip joints that takes a slew of dark turns.

The film, co-written by director Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, comes from A’Ziah “Zola” King’s Twitter thread, whose opening line has been inspiring memes ever since.

Paige’s Zola, a waitress, begins the film echoing the tweet that started it all: “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me and this b— here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.”

The wildly popular tweets didn’t initially attract the actress to the project.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I at first resisted it,” Paige, 30, told the Daily News about preparing to audition in 2017. “It was two white guys that wrote it. It didn’t resonate for me in the way that her tweets were just so insane.”

Nudged along by her agent, Paige went for it — but didn’t get word until she auditioned for 2019′s “Hustlers” that the “Zola” script had been overhauled.

“It was just genius,” recalled the “Boogie” actress. “And here we are.”

The other key player is Keough’s Stefani, a sex worker who, after forming a fast friendship over pole dancing, invites Zola to come with her on a two-day, moneymaking road trip to Florida.

“I was obsessed with the script. It was amazing. And then I met Janicza, who was even more amazing than the script. And that was it for me,” Keough, 32, told The News.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

Though her character is based on a real person, Keough — the eldest grandchild of Elvis Presley and star of “It Comes At Night” — said she largely relied on Bravo’s and Harris’ words to depict “an amalgamation of many lived experiences and the Twitter thread.”

Paige, on the other hand, wanted to speak with King “to get to the spirit of” the role, but was told by Bravo to remember the film is a hyperbolic interpretation.

“We’re not doing a biopic,” Paige, who also worked at a strip club to prepare for the role, said she was told.

“I’m the straight man, Riley’s the clown … like a Lucy and Ethel,” Paige said. “I had these moments where I felt like I wanted to go crazier or harder or be more whatever and Janicza’s like, ‘It’s really important that like, there’s just a subtlety and a quiet power that I need you to have in order for the buffoonery to work.’”

While the craziness might be front and center, both women hope audiences realize the story begs deeper questions.

“Empathy’s always the goal for me in film, you know, and in life,” Keough said. “You’ve got these two women and in some way, if you can walk away feeling empathy in some regard, that’s always, for me, what I hope for.”

“Some will probably judge: ‘Well they shouldn’t have been on that trip in the first place,’” Paige said. “But have you ever been in a place … where you need to make $5,000 because you gotta pay your rent? … Break it down more before you judge and see what comes up for you if you are judging.”