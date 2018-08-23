Filmmakers doing concert scene in SLO County. And they’re looking for extras

Have you ever wanted to be an extra in a movie? Well, now is your time to shine.

Directors Jessica Hester and Derek Schweickart are asking Central Coast residents to join them in filming a concert scene in Nipomo on Saturday for their feature production “Coast.”

“’Coast’ is an empowering female story about finding your value and self worth,” a news release said.

The movie will feature four bands — Dog Party, Pancho and the Wizards, Haley and the Crushers and The Ceremonies. For the purpose of the movie, The Ceremonies will be playing as Piñata Jones, a fictional band that “Coast” is centered around.

The crew ask that movie extras arrive at 1150 Osos Flaco Lake Rd. at 5:30 p.m. Filming and live performances are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., and the show will end around 10:30 p.m. Extras must be 18 years or older.

“Coast” is a coming-of-age film about a 15-year-old girl who feels trapped in a small hometown with no way out. She turns to music as her solace and befriends a traveling punk rock band, according to the release.

The movie was written by Santa Maria native Cindy Kitagawa and is being produced by her childhood friend Wendy Guerrero. Kitagawa drew from her childhood experience to tell the story of growing up in a rural community, unsure of what the future holds.

“Their narrative was one that explores what it is like to grow up in a small diverse farming community like Santa Maria, California, a place diverse not only in race but in economics, where no one tells you how to dream, and, who you will become is almost impossible to see,” the release said.

For more information on the music-filed drama and comedy, visit coastthefeature.com.

