‘Sandlot’ actors to attend Paso Robles Youth Baseball fundraiser

Two actors from the 1993 sports comedy “The Sandlot” will be signing autographs in Paso Robles on Saturday as a part of an event that will benefit Paso Robles Youth Baseball.

Marty York, who plays Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan in the coming-of-age movie, and Victor DiMattia, who plays Timmy Timmons, will be available for a meet-and-greet from noon until 2 p.m. at Sherwood Park.

Saturday’s fundraiser will feature a taco bar with food and drinks available for purchase. The event also offers local families a chance to save $50 on registration fees for the 2019 season.

All proceeds will go directly to Paso Robles Youth Baseball to make field improvements, according to Kristen Langager, who serves as secretary on the league’s board of directors.

Several actors from “The Sandlot” have been participating in a press tour to promote the 25th anniversary of the movie’s release.

Galaxy Colony Square Theatres in Atascadero will show “The Sandlot” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. The theater will have two more showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 29.

For more information about Paso Robles Youth Baseball, call 805-423-3316 or email pasoroblesyouthbaseball@yahoo.com.

