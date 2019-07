Mid-State Fair See Cardi B, Blake Shelton and other music stars rock California Mid-State Fair July 26, 2019 07:12 PM

Rapper Cardi B, country star Blake Shelton and other big-name acts perform concerts at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. The 2019 entertainment lineup included Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Old Dominion.