Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Make the most of things today, Rams, because you're blessed with the happy knack of being able to hit it off with virtually everyone you meet. It's just what you need if you've been waiting for the right moment to talk to a certain someone, because they're more likely to be open to what you have to say. This is also the ideal day for enjoying the company of a very special person. You'll be in seventh heaven!

Lucky Number

960

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

There's really only one thing you're interested in today, and that's having as much fun as possible. Work is a four-letter word as far you're concerned right now, and you'll come up with all sorts of excuses to avoid it. You're also in the mood to indulge yourself up to the eyebrows in food and drink, and the more the merrier. Although you may change your mind about that tomorrow, when you wake up with a hangover!

Lucky Number

990

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

People behave in ways you don't expect; the more you think you know someone, the more likely they are to surprise you. This might be because you have a very set opinion of them that has little bearing on who they really are, or it could be because you're easily shocked at the moment. Take everything in your stride and keep an open mind.

Lucky Number

361

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's a great start to the month because you're feeling optimistic, cheerful and affectionate, especially when you're with some of your nearest and dearest. The only snag is that you aren't in the mood to do any strenuous work unless it's enjoyable or creative at the same time. You're much more interested in eating, drinking and being merry.

Lucky Number

878

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

The last thing on your mind today is hard work and the first thing is enjoyment in the company of some amusing people. It's definitely a day for having fun, because you'll really feel that you're missing out if you can't cram in a few laughs at some stage. If you're going to any sort of social gathering you'll be the life and soul of the party.

Lucky Number

740

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're determined to go your own way today, and you don't care what others might think about it. You've got a point to prove and you're impatient to do so. Well, that's all very well but try not to antagonize other people in the process. You may not be bothered right now but it will be a different story in the next few days when you realize the full implications of what's happened. So take things gently if you feel yourself getting out of control.

Lucky Number

097

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

This is a wonderful start to September because you're in such a great mood. You're feeling happy, optimistic and ready for some fun. Your idea of heaven right now is to forget about the chores and duties and enjoy yourself instead. You'll manage to do this somehow or other, but if you're celebrating something you'll make it an occasion to remember.

Lucky Number

526

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Having a good time is your number one priority today, and you're determined to enjoy yourself. You might go shopping and treat yourself to something luxurious, or go out for a meal and eat yourself into a stupor. The one thing you won't do is work out how much money you're spending, which is fine if you're loaded but bad news if you're currently broke. So watch out, Scorpio!

Lucky Number

201

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You start the month in fighting form, Sagittarius. You're energetic and eager to do things on the spur of the moment. You also have a very low boredom threshold, so find things to amuse yourself. You need plenty of variety. Try to spice up your day if it's full of routine, otherwise you'll liven it up by creating some sort of drama or crisis, which could be counterproductive in the long run.

Lucky Number

911

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

All you're really interested in today is having a good time. Hard work simply isn't an option, as far as you're concerned, even though it may be expected of you. If there's no way to wriggle out of your obligations you'll have to get on with them as best you can and then reward yourself for all your endeavors when you stop work for the day.

Lucky Number

929

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Be prepared for some surprises today, especially connected with your finances or with a close relationship. For instance, you might get an unexpected bill or a surprise cheque in the post, or you could discover a hidden cache of money you'd forgotten about. Or an intimate partner might do or say something that throws your relationship into a completely new light. So get ready to expect the unexpected.

Lucky Number

149

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Relationships are full of ups and downs, Pisces, so be prepared for a few upsets. Maybe a certain person wants to do their own thing without any interference from you, or perhaps you're the one who wants to prove that you're a free spirit and who's facing plenty of opposition as a result. Do your best to resolve these problems without resorting to dramatic remedies that are too over-the-top.

Lucky Number

835

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
