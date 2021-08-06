Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, August 6, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

This is one of the nicest days of the month, with social activity and some very enjoyable encounters with special people. It's perfect for any sort of party or get-together, and there's no doubt that you'll be one of the stars of the show. If you've been wondering whether to take a modest gamble, it could pay off surprisingly well now. Good luck!

Lucky Number

819

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're feeling wonderfully optimistic and positive, determined to look on the bright side no matter what's happening to you now. There could also be some good news, which will put an extra spring in your step and definitely give you something to smile about. It's one of those days when you're happy to count your blessings.

Lucky Number

418

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're feeling very positive and cheerful, with the result that things will go well for you. It's a wonderful day for doing something sociable, because that's exactly what you're in the mood for and you may end up being the life and soul of the party. It won't do your popularity any harm and you may even attract a new admirer as a result of your shimmering personality.

Lucky Number

711

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're starting to feel a bit happier, which is good news. Even if your current financial situation hasn't improved at least you feel better able to cope, and you're also able to remind yourself that other areas of your life are going well. It's a day for counting your blessings and enjoying yourself. Let's face it, you deserve some fun after the week you've had!

Lucky Number

344

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're feeling really sociable and gregarious so it would be a shame to spend the day by yourself unless you don't have any choice. Other people will get a big kick out of being with you, partly because you're in such a lively mood and partly because you're being such fun. So have plenty of laughs and make the most of being alive.

Lucky Number

813

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries
Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're quietly convinced that everything's going to turn out well today and the Stars say it will. It's a day when positive thinking pays off, so stay optimistic and cheerful. Even if things are difficult for you at the moment, they'll work out okay in the end. Put your troubles to one side so you can enjoy yourself instead.

Lucky Number

760

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're in a really sunny and happy mood today, so enjoy it while it lasts. It's great for making other people feel good too, whether that's by cheering them up, making them laugh or simply being fantastic company. You're also feeling very positive about hopes or dreams, and are already starting to fantasize about them turning into reality. That's great, but don't forget they won't happen of its own accord.

Lucky Number

837

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You have friends behind the scenes and they're ready to pull a few strings on your behalf today. Never mind if you don't know who these people might be because you can rest easy knowing that things are going your way, even if it doesn't always seem to be the case. You have good reason to be confident about the way your ambitions are working out.

Lucky Number

760

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You need to broaden your horizons if you want to get the most of out of the day. Be open to new ideas and be prepared to try some experiments. You'll enjoy a change of scene, too, especially if you can visit somewhere for the first time. Do your best to be spontaneous and independent.

Lucky Number

091

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Everything goes well today. You're feeling upbeat and cheerful, so you attract positive situations and good outcomes. You might want to continue what you started yesterday, or perhaps that's all out of the way and it's time to enjoy yourself instead! If you're going shopping, you'll be drawn to status symbols and other items that will enhance your reputation. But make sure you can afford them!

Lucky Number

922

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

This is an excellent day for doing some networking and strengthening the lines of communication between you and certain people. They'll be friendly and it could turn out to be a very wise move on your part. It's also good for being in contact with people who come from other countries or cultures because they'll teach you a lot about the world and also about yourself.

Lucky Number

831

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Things go well today, partly thanks to your sunny temper and partly to the way things slot into place without any apparent input from you. This is a brilliant day for getting on well with whoever happens to be around, whether a work colleague, or your nearest and dearest. Expect some good news about a job interview or financial matter, which will give you something to smile about.

Lucky Number

498

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus
