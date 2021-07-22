Horoscopes for Thursday, July 22, 2021

Aries There will be times during the next three weeks when you have to mind your Ps and Qs with loved ones to avoid them getting the wrong impression. This won't be anything very serious, but nevertheless there could be occasions when you're at cross purposes. When planning social events, make sure that everyone concerned agrees about where and when to meet. Lucky Number 142 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Take care because there could be some communication glitches between you and loved ones during the next three weeks. It's nothing to worry about, but you should be aware of the possibility of crossed wires and confusion. If you're in the middle of buying or selling property, be sure to read the small print very carefully, and preferably get someone else to check it as well. This isn't a good time to take chances or trust to luck. Lucky Number 174 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini There could be a few crossed wires during the next three weeks. Do your best to mean what you say and say what you mean. Be extremely careful to read the small print in any contracts or agreements, in case it tells you of snags or problems you wouldn't otherwise know about. It's no good being wise after the event, so make sure you're clued up in advance. Lucky Number 921 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer You're in a serious mood today, so don't waste time on anything you consider to be superficial. Try not to be too miserable or sensible though, because that will soon make you depressed and pessimistic. It's a wonderful day to make some informed decisions about your finances, especially if you're considering making any long-term investments. Lucky Number 199 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo You're in a very practical and efficient state today. You don't want to waste your time or energy on anything or anyone that isn't serious and worthwhile, and you'll want to give everyone a really good impression of yourself. But don't get so bogged down in being grown-up and sensible that you start to feel miserable or you take all the joy out of the day. Lucky Number 428 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Watch out because communications won't always flow smoothly during the next couple of weeks. There could be subtle hiccups that you aren't aware of at the time but which will cause their own brand of havoc. Be especially wary of saying anything that could be badly misunderstood or which would be dynamite if it reached the wrong ears. Lucky Number 361 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Libra You're the great romantic of the zodiac at the best of times, but you'll be even more starry-eyed from today, and this phase will last until mid-August. It's wonderful for disappearing into a sentimental world of your own, and you'll be very susceptible to all things romantic. You might even get involved in a secret relationship that no one is supposed to know about. Lucky Number 336 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio No one could accuse you of not taking life seriously, Scorpio. If anything, you're taking it far too seriously and are in danger of losing your sense of humor. You're also feeling overwhelmed by your current responsibilities, possibly even to the point where you don't know what to do first. Your hard work will be very impressive, but don't slog yourself into the ground. Lucky Number 172 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius If you want to get ahead you need to cultivate some influential friends, and that's exactly what you have to do during the next few weeks. This doesn't mean sucking up to people in power but it does involve being nice to them and trying to get to know them as human beings. You might also embark on a relationship with someone who's either much older or much younger than you. Lucky Number 940 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn This is a marvellous day for taking a long, hard look at your current financial position and working out where you stand. This is no time to kid yourself or to be unrealistic, but nor will it help to frighten yourself by looking on the gloomy side or by imagining the worst possible outcome. If in doubt, get in touch with an expert who can give you some sensible advice. Lucky Number 741 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius A certain person is in a very serious mood today. They may even be rather po-faced and humorless, making you want to ask them what's wrong. Well, why don't you? Maybe something's wrong that you could help them with, or perhaps they simply need a shoulder to cry on. If you meet someone for the first time today your relationship will always be slightly restrained but the good news is that it could last for a very long time. Lucky Number 391 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer