Horoscopes for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Aries A certain person is rather full of themselves today. They may boast about something that they've achieved, or about something they own, and it's amusing at first although it could get a bit wearing after a while. It may be tempting but don't try to play them at their own game because trying to outdo them will reflect badly on you. Just let them get on with it! Lucky Number 924 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Taurus is strong and capable, but don't take on too much today, just because you're convinced that you can handle it. You may find out that you can't, which will be the cause of embarrassment on your part and irritation on someone else's. Be wary of saddling yourself with too many chores or offering to take on work that you can't do. Lucky Number 909 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini You're in the mood to give yourself a treat today, such as buying yourself something nice. It will be so easy to let this get out of hand, especially if you're supposed to be saving rather than spending. Try to confine your treats to items you can easily afford. Sadly, this may be a lot easier said than done! Lucky Number 269 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer You're feeling pretty good, Cancer. Things are going well and there's a lot to feel cheerful about. You're even prepared to forgive someone if they've upset you recently, and as far as you're concerned there will be no hard feelings. It's a lovely day for gathering your nearest and dearest around you and enjoying their company. Lucky Number 979 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo You need to vary your routine today, especially if it shows all the signs of being predictable and mundane. So do something spontaneous and free-spirited in your lunch-hour, or rearrange your plans so you can shift some of the more mind-numbing tasks to another day. If you're going shopping with someone, don't let them lead you astray. Lucky Number 667 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo It's a day when you need plenty of variety, otherwise you'll start to feel bored and restless. The best plan is to surround yourself with interesting company whenever you get the chance, so you've got lots of people to keep you amused. They'll help to keep you on your toes, not only mentally but also emotionally and creatively. Lucky Number 425 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Libra You're in the mood to devote some time to your home comforts today, especially if you're planning to improve your home in some way. You might decide to look round some interior design or decorating shops to see what's available, but if so you should bear in mind that you could quickly blow your budget because you get completely carried away by enthusiasm. Lucky Number 404 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio If you're a typical Scorpio you often take comfort from sticking to a particular routine and doing things in a certain way, but today you're keen to do things as the mood takes you and to be as spontaneous as possible. It will also help if you can switch from one activity to another according to your whims, so there's little likelihood of you getting bored. Lucky Number 485 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius Fancy spending some money? You'll be happiest if you can splash out on some impulse buys, and even a mundane trip to your local supermarket for some groceries will be livened up by all the unexpected items you drop into your shopping trolley. If you're house-hunting at the moment you could be tempted by a property that isn't your usual style at all. Lucky Number 891 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn You need plenty of variety today, otherwise you'll start to feel bored. So try to vary your routine whenever you get the chance, even if it means doing your usual chores in a different order. There will be some nice interruptions to look forward to, such as an unexpected phone call or the sort of gossip that has you on the edge of your seat with excitement. Lucky Number 099 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Optimism oozes out of every pore today, putting you in a very good mood. As far as you're concerned, everything's coming up roses and you're having a great time. Naturally, work won't be number one on your list of things to do unless you absolutely love it. You'd much prefer to laze around doing as little as possible or visiting somewhere that has always fascinated you. Lucky Number 634 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus