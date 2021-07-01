Horoscopes for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Aries You're feeling great and you want everyone to know it. You also want them to be as buoyed up as you. The trouble is that they may not be quite so keen on the idea, with the result that you come across as being a bit pushy or over-the-top. You're just going to have to let others go their own sweet way now, without forcing them to feel or be something that they're not. Lucky Number 479 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus You need to keep moving today to avoid getting restless and bored. Try to vary your routine and take plenty of breaks if you're doing something that could become tedious. You'll have a great time if you've got something sociable lined up, although you'll have the most fun if you can avoid doing anything too predictable. Lucky Number 671 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini Money can't help burning a hole in your pocket, whether you've got masses of it or you're counting every penny. It's the sort of day when you don't want to stint yourself in any way, and you'll look for any excuse to indulge yourself. So be careful if you're passing anywhere that might be especially tempting, or if you're out with friends, because your willpower could desert you at the last minute. Lucky Number 836 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer Someone is very full of themselves today, and after a while you'll wish you had a pin to prick their self-important bubble. They're keen to tell you how clever they are, and the better you know them the more this will grate. Be careful if you're involved in a property deal, such as buying a house, because you could over-commit yourself in order not to lose face. Lucky Number 888 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Leo It's a good idea to guard your tongue today to stop yourself blurting out the wrong thing in the heat of the moment. For instance, you might accidentally reveal something that was supposed to be kept a secret, or you could make a promise that you mean at the time but which you soon realize you can't keep. Lucky Number 866 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Start the month as you mean to go on, by doing something that puts a smile on your face. You may not be able to devote the entire day to it, but even spending a short while doing something you enjoy will be good for you. It's also a super day for getting in touch with friends, especially if you haven't seen them for a while or they live a long way away. Lucky Number 222 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Don't take on too much work today because you might easily find that you've bitten off more than you can chew. There could also be a hint of arrogance here because you think you're capable of more than is actually the case. Nevertheless, you're feeling confident and enthusiastic, which will steer you through the day with flying colors. Lucky Number 239 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio You're in a really good mood and feeling very positive. So much optimism emanating from one person is bound to attract some positive vibes, so you can confidently expect things to go your way right now. Unless, that is, you become too cocky and arrogant, convinced that everything you touch will turn to gold. If that happens, you could come unstuck, so be warned. Lucky Number 895 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You're feeling good today, no matter what is happening in your life at the moment. You're confident and optimistic, which is bound to get results. But take care if you're going shopping today because it will be very easy for you to get carried away and spend too much money. Maybe you'll be egged on by a friend or perhaps you won't need any encouragement but, either way, the results will still be very expensive. Lucky Number 279 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn If you're a typical Capricorn and often suffer from a lack of confidence, today's planetary set-up will be of huge benefit to you. You'll feel much more self-assured than usual and will enjoy doing things that put you in the public eye. However, you may come up against someone who has a very high opinion of themselves and doesn't care who knows it. Lucky Number 645 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius You're raring to go and full of energy today, which is really exciting and stimulating. But know when to stop and call it a day, otherwise you'll take on too much and end up wearing yourself out. At some point you could encounter someone whose holier-than-thou attitude really annoys you, especially if they behave as though they've got all the answers. Lucky Number 344 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius