Horoscopes for Sunday, February 7, 2021

Aries Today's New Moon highlights your social life, encouraging you to give it as much attention as possible during the next two weeks. This is the perfect excuse to hit the town and paint it red, to catch up with old mates you haven't seen for a while or to turn an acquaintance into a new friend. And if you can spare the time from all that, you'll also enjoy experimenting with some new hobbies or pastimes. Lucky Number 624 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus Today's New Moon will add fuel to the fires of ambition that are already raging within you, so devote as much time as possible to your goals during the coming fortnight. However, you must be absolutely sure of your ground, and confident about who you can and can't trust. Make certain that you're clear and straightforward when talking to others, to avoid giving the wrong impression. Lucky Number 464 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Life has so much to offer at the moment that you feel spoilt for choice. Well, today's New Moon is encouraging you to be selective about the projects you're going to tackle, and then to concentrate on making them a success. Travel is especially favorable for you during the coming fortnight, so consider arranging anything from a short trip to the journey of a lifetime. Lucky Number 411 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Today's New Moon will have a rejuvenating effect on you over the next two weeks, which is very good news if you've been feeling flat or lackluster lately. It's also the perfect opportunity to get your finances under control, perhaps by applying for a credit card with a lower rate of interest or starting a regular savings scheme. In the months to come, you'll be very glad that you made the effort. Lucky Number 494 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo There's a major planetary emphasis on your relationships today, with the New Moon adding fuel to the fire. The coming fortnight will be a time for teamwork and shared objectives, rather than for going it alone. However, make sure you trust the people you're with because there's a slight chance that someone could take you for a ride or mislead you in some way. Lucky Number 619 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo You need to exercise some caution when listening to colleagues and medical people today because you could easily misunderstand what they tell you. For instance, you might talk to a workmate and then draw the wrong conclusions from what they've said, or if you're attending a medical appointment you might read the worst possible meaning into what a doctor tells you. Do your best to stick to the facts and stop your imagination running riot. Lucky Number 937 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Today's New Moon will have a revitalizing effect on your life during the coming fortnight, which is really good news. You could hear from a loved one who's been a bit silent recently, or someone special might sweep you off your feet with a big romantic gesture. It's certainly a time for celebrating, especially if a child is involved. There could also be news of an engagement or swanky party to look forward to. Lucky Number 783 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Today's New Moon signals the start of the Chinese New Year of the Rooster. For you, it's also the start of a two-week phase in which your home and family assume extra importance. You might decide to spend more time with them than usual, or there could be news of an addition to the family which gives you something to celebrate. You might also unearth new information about something or someone that belongs to the past. Lucky Number 411 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Today's New Moon is the start of the Chinese New Year, and it's also the beginning of a two-week phase in which you'll be even more sociable than usual. Don't expect to have much time to yourself, because so many people will be clamoring for your attention. This will also be a great time for improving your communications in some way, perhaps by buying a new phone or running a virus check on your computer. Lucky Number 350 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn Today's New Moon focuses on your finances, encouraging you to do the same during the coming fortnight. Think about what you spend your money on and whether it's good value or wasteful, so you can start to make every penny count. This is a marvellous opportunity to invest your money wisely, whether it's a tiny amount or a small fortune, but do take professional advice if you're entering uncharted financial territory. Lucky Number 958 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Today's New Moon heralds the beginning of the Chinese year of the rooster, and it also beckons the start of a two-week phase in which you'll have a lot more initiative and energy than usual. Don't let this go to waste because you'll be able to do great things between now and late February, especially if you're working on personal projects and new ventures. Lucky Number 725 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra