Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Friends and partners have some great ideas for you today, so pin back your ears and listen. Let them have their say before you pitch in, especially if you're going to raise some objections to their suggestions. Wait until you've heard the whole story before reaching a decision, because you may suddenly decide that they're right and you'd be foolish to ignore what they're telling you.

Lucky Number

604

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

This is a super day for continuing your current plans to get ahead and make a name for yourself. Some great ideas are buzzing around inside your head right now, so don't let them go to waste. You'll excel when taking part in a discussion or business meeting, thanks to your ability to think things through and make some enlightened comments.

Lucky Number

866

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You have some big ideas and you're really excited about them, but the question is whether they're feasible or more like pie in the sky. It's no good telling you to keep your feet on the ground because that won't appeal in the slightest. Instead, you can't help getting carried away by enthusiasm and by the power of your own vivid imagination. So dream on today and assess your ideas tomorrow when you're more level-headed.

Lucky Number

692

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This is a great day for thinking of ways to make your home more comfortable and cosy. This won't be a chore for a home-loving Cancerian like you, but you may have problems stopping yourself spending too much money. It's one of those days when it's easy to get carried away by enthusiasm and to commit yourself to things that you can't afford, so be sensible even if that does feel like the most boring option imaginable.

Lucky Number

977

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

Two heads are definitely better than one today, so don't be shy about sharing your ideas with some kindred spirits. It's great for working as part of a team because you'll enjoy bouncing your ideas off each other, but bear in mind that some of your thoughts may be too ambitious to ever see the light of day. If you're telling someone a story, stick to the facts and resist the temptation to embroider and exaggerate in order to give it greater impact.

Lucky Number

344

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're raring to go today, even when faced with lots of work. Actually, you'll take pride in getting as much done as possible, which is great provided that you don't get into a competition with yourself and end up cutting corners in order to finish things off quickly. Right now, it's far better to do things properly than to rush through them and have to do them again later on. So be methodical and take your time!

Lucky Number

816

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

Things are going really well for you at the moment and you get another taste of success today. You might hear some really great news that has you dancing around the kitchen, or have a wonderful time with someone who always makes you laugh. Stay positive and cheerful because that will rub off on everyone and it will also attract some good fortune in your direction.

Lucky Number

433

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

This is the perfect day for thinking about ways to improve your domestic arrangements. Given half a chance, you'll come up with some great ideas, and you won't be afraid to set yourself a challenge at the same time. But be wary of over-committing yourself to anything in the heat of the moment, because reality could prove much tougher than you imagine.

Lucky Number

546

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Someone is full of inventive ideas today, so listen carefully. Some of what they say may have more to do with wishful thinking than reality, and there could also be plenty of exaggeration that needs to be discounted, but even so there will be some gems that deserve your attention. If you're currently planning a long journey, check that all the arrangements are firmly in place.

Lucky Number

574

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Put on your thinking cap, because you'll come up with some marvellous ideas about how to improve your reputation, boost your career or make some money. However, try your hardest to keep your feet on the ground and not get so carried away with enthusiasm that you overestimate your abilities or believe that you can't put a foot wrong. So exercise some moderation without completely restricting all your options.

Lucky Number

421

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Feeling lucky? It's certainly the day for luck, perhaps by entering a competition or buying a raffle ticket. However, although it's good to feel confident you don't want to become cocky and too sure of yourself, because that will lead to disappointment when things fail to turn out in the way you would have liked. You should also avoid over-committing yourself or taking on more than you can handle.

Lucky Number

438

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're feeling upbeat and positive today, and determined to look on the bright side whenever possible. This shouldn't be difficult as good fortune is never far from your side today, and you could even hear some wonderful news connected with an official financial matter or a close relationship. But watch out if you're spending money because you're in the mood to ignore hefty price tags and buy things on the spur of the moment.

Lucky Number

672

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries
