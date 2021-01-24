Horoscopes for Sunday, January 24, 2021

Aries The sense of restriction or difficulty you have faced, particularly in relation to romantic or business partners, will be lifted significantly this day. The good news is you can expect matters to improve even further. Love, affection and generally feeling special are the flavours of the day but health problems could overshadow them. This is an excellent time to think about starting a cleansing diet or new health regime. Hobbies blossom under this influence as well. Lucky Number 843 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus This is a positive time to make any changes that are necessary in your personal or working relationships. However, try not to be impulsive: many people respond to correct etiquette and don't wish to be swept off their feet, romantically or otherwise. By all means be creative, but be open to suggestions from those who know what they're talking about. Profitable work should come your way. Lucky Number 777 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Your intuition is very sharp on this day, but at the same time, so is your understanding of reality. You'll become impatient or irritable easily, but all you need is one or two good nights' sleep. It's very hard I know, but try not to live beyond your means - keeping up with the Joneses isn't important. Your friends often seek you out for your advice and good humour but you may find this responsibility very heavy. Lucky Number 838 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer The plans don't call for you giving up just yet. Your request hasn't actually been denied, it's just taking a while to get processed. When frustration starts to set in, remember that you're dealing with a literal- minded person or system. Appearances can be deceiving . A so-called dunce might really be an idiot savant. Computer professionals will most likely come to see the light a little later in the day. Lucky Number 798 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo If you want to get anywhere, you'll leave the grand gestures and speeches at home. You have a much better chance of getting what you want if you stop being so theatrical. If you could put all that passion and courage to a practical use, you'd be unbeatable! Your friends are right behind you and very supportive at the moment. Lucky Number 219 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo You're here bright and early for another day at the school of hard knocks. How do you always get into these situations? You may blame some of it on the Moon, but you have a way of finding trouble on your own as well. Be on the lookout for miscommunications to arise in either a work, or family related situation and possibly both. It's safe to say that body armour or at least some extra padding would be a reasonable precaution at this point. Lucky Number 253 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Time sure flies when you're having the time of your life and the game is over way before you want it to end this day. If you ignore the last ride offered, there may be a long walk in your immediate future, but even that doesn't seem to bother you. As far as you're concerned, this is the perfect opportunity to explore new side streets, but take care. Keep in mind that you can still preserve your dignity as you yield to commonsense this evening. Lucky Number 148 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Leave the wheeling and dealing to the experts. It might be fun to play with pretend money, but the real thing should be off limits to you at the moment. Hot property will probably burn you instead of just keeping you warm. Share a few of your thoughts with the right people, instead of everything with everyone. Keep your dreams in a safe place for now, and don't peek at them for a few days. Fortunate colours are periwinkle and rose. Lucky Number 707 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius If you've been plagued by a long standing health problem, this is a good time to have medical tests or see an alternative health practitioner. You need to watch your diet very carefully at the moment in order to prevent stomach disorders. This is also a good period for religious and spiritual activities. Lucky Number 115 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn The communicative Moon moves into your sixth house of health. If you have been plagued by a long-standing health problem, it is likely to move towards a resolution this day. The afternoon is generally fortunate and structured and it's a good time to begin a new health regime. Lucky Number 212 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius Once you have cleared out the stodgy business of the morning, the chatty Moon moves into your house of romance. This and other aspects over the next few days set your hormones ablaze. Expect some delightful opportunities. You will be lucky in love, as well as games of chance. Lucky Number 675 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini